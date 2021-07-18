×
Collin Morikawa taps in to secure win at The Open

Jul 18, 2021

In the final round of The Open Championship, Collin Morikawa cleans up a tap-in par at the par-4 18th hole to secure a two-stroke win and his second major championship of his career. CLICK HERE for more video from The Open.