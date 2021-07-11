×
Lucas Glover plays the slope to set up birdie at John Deere

Jul 11, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Lucas Glover lands his 97-yard approach on the green and rolls his ball down the slope to 13 feet from the cup at the par-5 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.