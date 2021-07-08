×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Steve Stricker spins approach to set up birdie at John Deere

Jul 08, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Steve Stricker lands his 92-yard approach on the green and spins his ball to within 8 feet of the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.