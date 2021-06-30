×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Willie Mack on his friendship with Tim O’Neal before Rocket Mortgage

Jun 30, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Willie Mack talks about his friendship with Tim O’Neal, who won THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational and how cool it is for both of them to have exemptions into this week’s tournament.