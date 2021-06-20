×
All-time memorable moments on No. 18 at Torrey Pines

Jun 20, 2021

The 18th hole at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South) is an iconic par-5 finishing hole that has seen plenty of highs and lows over the years. Check out some of the best and worst moments from the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Kyle Stanley on the 18th hole throughout the history of the Farmers Insurance Open.