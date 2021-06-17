×
Golf is hard | Torrey Pines

Jun 17, 2021

Over the years, Torrey Pines Golf Course (South) has been known as one of the most difficult golf courses on the PGA TOUR due to difficult green complexes and severe rough. Check out some of the best all-time “golf is hard” moments through the entire history of the Farmers Insurance Open.