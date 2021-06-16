×
Bryson DeChambeau | A Star Re-Born

Jun 16, 2021

8-time PGA TOUR winner and reigning U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau has taken his game to a new level this season. In the past 12 months, DeChambeau has won three times, including a signature major championship victory at Winged Foot Golf Club. His body transformation, work ethic and mental approach are just a few reasons why DeChambeau has been so successful this year.