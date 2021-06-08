×
Congaree Golf Club’s mission and course on display for Palmetto Championship

Jun 08, 2021

Serving as a one-time host to the Palmetto Championship at Congaree in June 2021, the Tom Fazio-designed course is a par 71, 7,655-yard layout in South Carolina’s Lowcountry. The founders of Congaree set out in 2017 to create a new philanthropic model that unites Ambassador Members with to positively impact the lives of young people by providing educational and vocational opportunities through the game of golf.