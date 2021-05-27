×
Ben Hogan’s influence with bentgrass greens at Colonial Country Club

May 27, 2021

Back in 1936, Colonial Country Club founder Marvin Leonard and 64-time PGA TOUR winner Ben Hogan had a strong desire to utilize bentgrass greens in their design. 75 years later, Hogan’s influence still lives on, as Charles Schwab Challenge tournament director Gary Young explains how their agronomy team keeps the greens dry and cool and how they plan to maintain conditions during the tournament.