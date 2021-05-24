×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Phil Mickelson's news conference after winning the PGA Championship

May 24, 2021

Following his win at the 2021 PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson discusses winning his sixth major at the age of 50, his second Wanamaker, and being the oldest player to win a major title. CLICK HERE for more PGA Championship video.