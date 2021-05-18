×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Players to watch at the 2021 PGA Championship

May 18, 2021

The 2021 PGA Championship is star-packed with the best players in the world competing for a major championship at Kiawah Island Resort (Ocean). Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are among the favorites heading into the week.