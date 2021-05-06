×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

First Tee participant plays in pro-am with Rory McIlroy at Wells Fargo

May 06, 2021

Raymond Jin is a First Tee of Greater Trenton participant. He wrote an essay for the Wells Fargo Succeeding Together contest. Raymond found out he was the winner for 2020 from 2019 Wells Fargo Championship winner Max Homa. On Wednesday of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship, Raymond had the opportunity to play in the pro-am with the PGA TOUR player of his choosing, Rory McIlroy.