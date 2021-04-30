×
Chesson Hadley attempts snake prank at Valspar

Apr 30, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Valspar Championship, Chesson Hadley attempted to scare fellow PGA TOUR players such as Max Homa and Adam Hadwin by placing fake snakes around the golf course in unsuspecting places. Unfortunately, the results did not pan out as well as Hadley had hoped for.