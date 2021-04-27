Michael Visacki Monday Qualifies for the Valspar Championship

|
Apr 27, 2021
Prior to the 2021 Valspar Championship, Michael Visacki made a 20 footer on the final hole at Innisbrook Resort to qualify for his first ever PGA TOUR event. After making the putt, Visacki calls his father to tell him the news and the two share a powerful moment, as Visacki has experienced many ups and downs throughout his seven-year professional career.