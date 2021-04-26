Clemmie Perry and Women of Color Golf members play at Innisbrook Resort

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Apr 26, 2021
On March 28, 2001, members of the 2020 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year and beneficiary of the Valspar Championship, Women of Color Golf & Girls on the Green Tee, participated in a golf outing at the North Course of Innisbrook in Tampa, Florida. With the $30,000 donation from the PGA TOUR, WOCG have new opportunities to enhance their program and impact more women in their community.