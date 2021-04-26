×
Clemmie Perry and Women of Color Golf members play at Innisbrook Resort

Apr 26, 2021

On March 28, 2001, members of the 2020 PGA TOUR Charity of the Year and beneficiary of the Valspar Championship, Women of Color Golf & Girls on the Green Tee, participated in a golf outing at the North Course of Innisbrook in Tampa, Florida. With the $30,000 donation from the PGA TOUR, WOCG have new opportunities to enhance their program and impact more women in their community.