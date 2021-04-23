×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Michigan State’s Andrew Walker talks APGA Collegiate Ranking, Tiger influence

Apr 23, 2021

Andrew Walker of Michigan State University continues his chase for the No. 1 spot in the APGA Tour Collegiate Ranking. The top-ranked player at the end of the NCAA spring season will be awarded a sponsor exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour’s Rex Hospital Open.