Zurich’s impact with Fore!Kids Foundation

Apr 21, 2021
As COVID-19 swept the globe last spring, many fundraising events that charities count on were canceled, including the 2020 Zurich Classic of New Orleans PGA TOUR event. But when Zurich North America stepped up to match the amount that a typical year’s tournament would generate — more than $1.5 million — the Fore!Kids Foundation distributed the funding swiftly to New Orleans charities, at a time when many people in the city needed it more than ever.