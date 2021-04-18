Pine straw rulings explained at Harbour Town Golf Links

|
Apr 18, 2021
Stephen Cox, Senior Tournament Director for the PGA TOUR, talks through the rulings of an embedded golf ball in pine straw at Harbour Town Golf Links, which is prevalent on the course, host to the RBC Heritage. A ruling was needed for Camilo Villegas in 2016 when his tee shot embedded on the par-5 15th hole.