Si Woo Kim’s unlikely par ruling after birdie putt eventually drops at RBC Heritage

Apr 17, 2021
In the third round of the 2021 RBC Heritage, Si Woo Kim hits a 32-foot birdie putt from the fringe that hangs on the edge of the cup. Over a minute later, the ball drops in the hole. An official rules that because Kim exceeded time without unreasonable delay, the ball was deemed to be at rest, and therefore his score is a par instead of birdie at the par-4 3rd hole.