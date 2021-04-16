×
Stewart Cink’s Round 2 highlights from RBC Heritage

Apr 16, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 RBC Heritage, Stewart Cink carded an 8-under 63 to get to 16-under for the tournament and take a five-stroke lead over the field into the weekend.