Corey Conners uses nice approach to set up birdie at RBC Heritage

Apr 15, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 RBC Heritage, Corey Conners lands his 95-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-5 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.