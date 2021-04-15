×
Cameron Smith leads after 18 at RBC Heritage

Apr 15, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 RBC Heritage, Cameron Smith turned in the low round of the day with a 9-under 62, placing him one stroke over the field heading into Friday.