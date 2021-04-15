×
Bubba Watson's crab ruling at the 2020 RBC Heritage

Apr 15, 2021

In the third round of the 2020 RBC Heritage, a crab crawled under Bubba Watson's ball in a bunker resulting in an unusual rules situation. After discussing with Rory McIlroy, Watson would wait for the crab to crawl out before playing. Stephen Cox, Senior Tournament Director for the PGA TOUR, provides an explanation of the ruling.