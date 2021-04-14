×
No. 14 at Harbor Town Golf Links

Apr 14, 2021

The par-3 14th hole at Harbor Town Golf Links is a challenging test for the players. Due to a lack of rough, any shot that misses the green can run off into a tiny pot bunker, or an awkward hilly lie. Senior Tournament Director Stephen Cox breaks down the challenges this hole will present for the 2021 RBC Heritage