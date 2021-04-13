Matt Fitzpatrick’s love for Harbour Town Golf Links

|
Apr 13, 2021
Matt Fitzpatrick has a long history with Hilton Head Island, as since the age of 12, he’s visited the area often with family on vacation. Now as a competitor on the PGA TOUR, Harbour Town Golf Links is his favorite golf course, and a place where he hopes to breakthrough for his first PGA TOUR victory.