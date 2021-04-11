Hideki Matsuyama’s career highlights on the PGA TOUR

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Apr 12, 2021
The 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is well known for his phenomenal ball-striking off-the-tee and on approach shots. Check out some of the best highlights from his career … so far.
