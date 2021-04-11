×
Hideki Matsuyama’s career highlights on the PGA TOUR

Apr 12, 2021

The 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama is well known for his phenomenal ball-striking off-the-tee and on approach shots. Check out some of the best highlights from his career … so far.