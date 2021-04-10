×
Tiger Slam | 20 years later

Apr 10, 2021

While a golf Grand Slam is the term used to describe a player who wins all four major championships in a calendar year: Masters Tournament, U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship, Tiger Woods capture all four consecutively from the U.S. Open in June, 2000 through the Masters in April, 2001. After doing so, it became known as the ‘Tiger Slam.’