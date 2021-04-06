Dustin Johnson’s unique Masters title defense

|
Apr 06, 2021
Due to unseen circumstances and the COVID-19 pandemic pushing the 2020 Masters back to November, Dustin Johnson has a rare opportunity to win two Masters tournaments within six months. He enters the week in good form with four top-10 finishes in the 2020-21 season including his victory at Augusta National.