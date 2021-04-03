Snedeker holes-out again, moving day for Hoffman, Spieth & Wallace tied for lead

|
Apr 04, 2021
In the Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the third round of the Valero Texas Open, where Brandt Snedeker holed-out for eagle from 107 yards - his second hole-out in two days. 2016 champion Charley Hoffman shot the low round of the day to move himself into third place, and Jordan Spieth gave the Texan fans a lot to cheer about after moving into a tie for the 54-hole lead alongside Englishman Matt Wallace.