Sergio Garcia’s walk-off ace leads Shots of the Week

Mar 29, 2021

Check out the top 5 shots of the week from the 2021 World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play, featuring Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia among others.