Joel Dahmen’s winning highlights from Corales Puntacana

Mar 29, 2021

At the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Joel Dahmen claimed his first victory on the PGA TOUR with rounds of 67-71-68-70 to finish at 12-under-par at the Corales Golf Course.