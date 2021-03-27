×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Bubba Watson rolls in 13-footer for birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 27, 2021

In the Round of 16 of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Bubba Watson makes a 13-foot birdie putt at the par-4 15th hole to get to 2-down against Brian Harman.