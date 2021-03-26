×
Sergio Garcia makes a hole-in-one to advance at the 2021 WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 26, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Sergio Garcia makes a hole in one on the par-3 4th hole to advance past the group stage.