×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Round 2 Highlights from Corales Puntacana

Mar 26, 2021

Check out the best shots of the day from the second round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, featuring Graeme McDowell, Sam Ryder and Rafael Campos among others.