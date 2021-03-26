×
Players visit patients through video call before Corales Puntacana

Mar 26, 2021

PGA TOUR players Parker McLachlin, John Merrick and Daniel Chopra virtually visited Jailed David Ramírez Peralta, patient at the Centro de la Diversidad Infantil Puntacana, and family. TOUR players Ted Purdy, Carl Pettersson and Dicky Pride also virtually visited Kendalis Rivera and her little brother, patient at the Oscar de la Renta Pediatric Center, both beneficiaries of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.