Matt Wallace sinks short birdie putt at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 24, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Matt Wallace makes a 3-foot birdie putt at the par-5 12th hole to tie his match against Tyrrell Hatton.