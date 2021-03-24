Jason Day and Australian success on the PGA TOUR

|
Mar 24, 2021
2020 was a strong season for Australian golfers, as Adam Scott, Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith all returned to the winner’s circle. Two-time WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play winner Jason Day also hopes to make his way back to winner’s circle soon, and his recent consistent play is showing promising signs in the right direction.