Phil over the TV tower, Perez’s flagstick opposites and Keegan’s hot start

Mar 21, 2021
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Honda Classic, where Phil Mickelson flopped it over the TV tower, Pat Perez holed one off the flagstick and got rejected by the flagstick in the same round and Keegan Bradley started off hot with a hole-out before getting bit by the Bear Trap.