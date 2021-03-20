×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Phil over the TV tower, Perez’s flagstick opposites and Keegan’s hot start

Mar 21, 2021

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Honda Classic, where Phil Mickelson flopped it over the TV tower, Pat Perez holed one off the flagstick and got rejected by the flagstick in the same round and Keegan Bradley started off hot with a hole-out before getting bit by the Bear Trap.