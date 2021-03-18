×
The secret to Lee Westwood’s recent success

Mar 18, 2021

After consecutive runner-up finishes at the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational and THE PLAYERS 2021, it is no secret that Lee Westwood is in peak form. Learn more about how Westwood has recently changed his mentality and how his more relaxed approach to golf with fiancé Helen Storey as his caddie has led to some of the best golf of his career.