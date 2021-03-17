Golf is Hard at THE PLAYERS

|
Mar 17, 2021
The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass is famously known for the iconic 17th hole island green par-3. While the difficult par-3 caused many issues for players throughout the tournament, the carnage did not stop there. Check out some of the best golfers in the world take on TPC Sawgrass and ultimately fall short in this “golf is hard” compilation from THE PLAYERS Championship 2021.