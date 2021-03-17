×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Golf is Hard at THE PLAYERS

Mar 17, 2021

The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass is famously known for the iconic 17th hole island green par-3. While the difficult par-3 caused many issues for players throughout the tournament, the carnage did not stop there. Check out some of the best golfers in the world take on TPC Sawgrass and ultimately fall short in this “golf is hard” compilation from THE PLAYERS Championship 2021.