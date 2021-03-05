Lucky bounces on No. 18 at Bay Hill

|
Mar 05, 2021
The tricky green complex and treacherous rocks alongside the water on the 18th hole at Bay Hill Club & Lodge often poise challenges at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Check out Bubba Watson, Brandt Snedeker and Chris Couch avert disaster with some of the luckiest bounces you’ll see from the rocks at Bay Hill.