Collin Morikawa’s interview after winning WGC-Workday

Mar 01, 2021

Following his final-round 3-under 69 at the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, Collin Morikawa reflects on how it feels to win for the fourth time of his PGA TOUR career.