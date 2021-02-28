×
Branden Grace finishes eagle-birdie to win at Puerto Rico

Feb 28, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Puerto Rico Open, Branden Grace finished eagle-birdie, first holing out from a greenside bunker at the par-4 17th, before getting up-and-down from another greenside bunker at the par-5 18th hole. His finish would get Grace to 19-under for the tournament, good enough for his second win of his PGA TOUR career.