Branden Grace finishes eagle-birdie to win at Puerto Rico

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Feb 28, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 Puerto Rico Open, Branden Grace finished eagle-birdie, first holing out from a greenside bunker at the par-4 17th, before getting up-and-down from another greenside bunker at the par-5 18th hole. His finish would get Grace to 19-under for the tournament, good enough for his second win of his PGA TOUR career.