Branden Grace holes bunker shot for clutch eagle at Puerto Rico

Feb 28, 2021
In the final round of the 2021 Puerto Rico Open, Branden Grace holes out from a greenside bunker to make eagle at the par-4 17th hole and take a one-stroke lead over the field late on Sunday.
