Trevor Simsby’s aces No. 6 at WGC-Workday

Feb 27, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, Trevor Simsby holes his 169-yard tee shot for a hole-in-one at the par-3 6th hole.