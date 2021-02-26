×
Tony Finau’s Round 2 highlights from WGC-Workday

Feb 26, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship, Tony Finau carded a 5-under 67, and at 9-under for the tournament, is two strokes behind the lead.