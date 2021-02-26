×
Dicky Pride dunks flop shot for eagle at Puerto Rico

Feb 26, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Puerto Rico Open, Dicky Pride flops his third shot from beyond a greenside bunker right into the cup for eagle at the par-5 18th hole.