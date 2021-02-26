×
Brandon Wu takes lead into the weekend at Puerto Rico

Feb 26, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Puerto Rico Open, Brandon Wu turned in a 5-under 67 to get to 11-under for the tournament, good enough for a one-stroke lead over the field heading into the weekend.