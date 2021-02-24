×
The Concession: Nicklaus vs. Jacklin | 1969 Ryder Cup

Feb 24, 2021

In 1969, Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin were all square heading to the 18th hole in the final match of the Ryder Cup with both teams tied. Check out the final moments of this match and how Nicklaus conceding a short putt led to the two friends creating The Concession Golf Club together over 30 years later.