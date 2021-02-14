×
Maverick McNealy’s Round 4 highlights from AT&T Pebble Beach

Feb 15, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Maverick McNealy carded a 6-under 66 to finish at 16-under for the tournament, just two back of Daniel Berger for the win.